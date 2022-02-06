  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
February 2022 Cruises from Barcelona

February 2022 Cruises from Barcelona

We found you 13 cruises

Seven Seas Voyager
Seven Seas Voyager

12 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Feb 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Voyager
Seven Seas Voyager

15 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Feb 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Luminosa
Costa Luminosa

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

170 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Feb 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Grandiosa
MSC Grandiosa (Photo: MSC Cruises)

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

43 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Night
Mediterranean & Adriatic SojournDetails

994 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Feb 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Von Barcelona Nach HamburgDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:AIDA
Feb 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Mediterranean & Italian SojournDetails

994 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Feb 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Iconic Western MediterraneanDetails

994 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Feb 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

170 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Feb 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Perlen Am Mittelmeer Ab BarcelonaDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Von Barcelona Nach RotterdamDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:AIDA
Feb 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

442 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
