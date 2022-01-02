  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Find January 2022 6 Cruises

January 2022
Royal Princess
Royal Princess
Royal Princess

13 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,672 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Coral Princess
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Coral Princess

11 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zaandam
Zaandam Cabins
Zaandam

128 Night
128-day Grand World VoyageDetails

524 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Sapphire Princess

13 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pride of America

7 Night
Hawaii Hnl Inter Island Details

2,229 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regal Princess

8 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,588 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Serenade of the Seas

8 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

1,599 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ovation of the Seas

9 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

662 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ovation of the Seas

12 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

662 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Serenade of the Seas

9 Night
Great Barrier Reef CruiseDetails

1,599 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Mardi Gras

6 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Oosterdam

15 Night
New Zealand DiscoveryDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sapphire Princess

13 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sapphire Princess

6 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Koningsdam

7 Night
Mexican RivieraDetails

747 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox

12 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

2,127 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pacific Encounter

7 Night
Australia 7 NightsDetails

Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pacific Adventure

13 Night
Feature 13 NightsDetails

Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pacific Encounter

7 Night
Australia 7 NightsDetails

Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Eurodam

11 Night
Panama Canal SunfarerDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Coral Princess

14 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Encore

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Miami Details

191 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Serenade of the Seas

12 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,599 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Mardi Gras

7 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pacific Explorer

12 Night
New Zealand 12 NightDetails

133 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
