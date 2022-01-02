  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
January 2022 Cruises from St. Maarten

We found you 12 cruises

Wind Surf
Wind Surf

7 Night
Lush & Lovely Islands Of The Lesser Antilles 7d Ph...Details

236 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Jan 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Surf
Wind Surf

56 Night
Grand Caribbean Adventure 56d Ph1-ph1 Details

236 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Jan 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Flyer
Star Flyer

6 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

54 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
Jan 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Flyer
Star Flyer

7 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

54 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

54 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Classic Yachtsman's CaribbeanDetails

191 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Jan 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Leeward & Windward Caribbean Havens 14d Ph1-bgi Details

236 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Jan 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Antilles Adventures 14d Ph1-bgi Details

236 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Jan 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Yachtsmans Caribbean 7d Ph1-ph1 Details

236 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Jan 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
Jan 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
Jan 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Caribbean SkiesDetails

191 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Jan 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
