January 2022 Cruises

Cancellation Information

January 2022
Cancellation Information
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Sapphire Princess

13 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,054 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Coral Princess
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Coral Princess

14 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

1,031 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Royal Princess
Royal Princess
Royal Princess

12 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

1,684 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pacific Encounter
Pacific Encounter (Photo: P&O Cruises Australia)
Pacific Encounter

7 Night
Australia 7 NightsDetails

Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Spirit

7 Night
Great Barrier Reef CruiseDetails

1,126 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regatta

14 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

398 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Splendor

8 Night
South PacificDetails

1,446 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pacific Adventure

4 Night
Sea Break 4 NightsDetails

Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ovation of the Seas

4 Night
East Coast Short Break CruiseDetails

662 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Island Princess

26 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,190 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth

13 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth

2 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sapphire Princess

13 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,054 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Princess

13 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,737 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Coral Princess

10 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

1,031 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pacific Encounter

7 Night
Islands 7 NightsDetails

Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sapphire Princess

6 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

1,054 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Spirit

7 Night
South PacificDetails

1,126 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse

11 Night
Sydney & New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Spirit

4 Night
Airlie BeachDetails

1,126 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sapphire Princess

7 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

1,054 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Royal Princess

13 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

1,684 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Princess

7 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

1,737 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sapphire Princess

5 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

1,054 Reviews
Leaving:Adelaide
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pacific Encounter

4 Night
Sea Break 4 NightsDetails

Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
January 2022 Cruise Reviews

Fun but fog ruined the first day

Amazing cruise, but kids club is overcrowded and most of the activities aren’t suited for 11 and 12 year olds. I don’t understand why they would do the same activities as the 3 year olds on the ship. The main... Read More
User Avatar
Lrgdaman

Best cruise ever

my first cruise was just amazing, windjamer was a little crowded but there are so many optionsto eat on bord, the entratainment was just amazing, i've been three times to the aquatheather, the best! this cruise... Read More
User Avatar
gifontana

Palace Suite Benefits

We sailed on the World Dream in January 2021, as part of a limited cruise to nowhere sailing out of Singapore. We booked a Palace Suite but had a hard time finding information on the exact benefits, so sharing our... Read More
User Avatar
tomthecat

WORLD CRUISE QM2 2020

We choosed this World cruise on Cunard for the itinerary and the ship It was a very special cruise because of the Corona virus. Everyone was disappointed by the cancellation of the ports. But we understood... Read More
User Avatar
Veronique Paul

