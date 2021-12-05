  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Find December 2021 9 Cruises

December 2021
Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Regal Princess

16 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,588 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Enchanted Princess
Enchanted Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)
Enchanted Princess

20 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Royal Princess
Royal Princess
Royal Princess

13 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,672 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Coral Princess
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Coral Princess

14 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Nieuw Statendam

14 Night
Tropical / Southern CaribbeanDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Pacific Encounter

9 Night
Main Events 9 NightsDetails

Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
Norwegian Jade

12 Night
Africa-south Africa Details

1,925 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Pacific Adventure

10 Night
Main Events 10 NightsDetails

Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
Anthem of the Seas

9 Night
Eastern Caribbean Holiday CruiseDetails

2,721 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Carnival Splendor

10 Night
Carnival Journeys - New ZealandDetails

1,412 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Ruby Princess

15 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

1,782 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sapphire Princess

13 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Diamond Princess

16 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Pacific Explorer

11 Night
Main Events 11 NightsDetails

133 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
Ovation of the Seas

12 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

662 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Grand Princess

15 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

1,481 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Diamond Princess

18 Night
South America CruiseDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seven Seas Explorer

16 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

215 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Wind Star

11 Night
Monteverde Cloud Forest & Arenal Volcano Cruise To...Details

106 Reviews
Leaving:Puntarenas
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Crystal Esprit

10 Night
Seychelles Holiday SplendorDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Seychelles
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
Wind Surf

18 Night
Caribbean Icons 18d Ph1-ph1 Details

236 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
S.S. Beatrice

12 Night
Grand Christmas And New Year's Details

10 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Star Pride

11 Night
Gems Of The Leeward Islands 11d Sju-sju Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Wind Star

11 Night
Adventures In Panama & Costa Rica 11d Ptc-onx Details

106 Reviews
Leaving:Puntarenas
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Seven Seas Explorer

18 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

215 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
