Find December 2021 2 Week Cruises

December 2021
Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Regal Princess

16 Night
Caribbean Cruise

1,588 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Enchanted Princess
Enchanted Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)
Enchanted Princess

20 Night
Caribbean Cruise

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ruby Princess
Ship Exterior on Ruby Princess
Ruby Princess

15 Night
Hawaii Cruise

1,782 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Diamond Princess
Diamond Princess
Diamond Princess

16 Night
Antarctica Cruise

894 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Grand Princess

15 Night
Hawaii Cruise

1,481 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Diamond Princess

18 Night
South America Cruise

894 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Explorer

16 Night
South Pacific Cruise

215 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Surf

18 Night
Caribbean Icons 18d Ph1-ph1

236 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Explorer

18 Night
South Pacific Cruise

215 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Navigator

18 Night
South America Cruise

275 Reviews
Leaving:Santiago
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Navigator

34 Night
South America Cruise

275 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Cloud Expedition

15 Night
Antarctica Cruise

37 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Silver Muse

15 Night
Australia Cruise

230 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Diadema

15 Night
Caribbean Cruise

138 Reviews
Leaving:Guadeloupe
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Diadema

15 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

138 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

19 Night
Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria

16 Night
Europe - Western Cruise

527 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Spirit

16 Night
Australia & Indonesia Encounter 16d Cns-boa

101 Reviews
Leaving:Cairns
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Moon

15 Night
Far East Cruise

Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Shadow

17 Night
Far East Cruise

266 Reviews
Leaving:Mumbai
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Dawn

16 Night
South America Cruise

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Muse

15 Night
Far East Cruise

230 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Wind

18 Night
Antarctica Cruise

184 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Seashore

16 Night
Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Meraviglia

15 Night
Caribbean - Western Cruise

468 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
