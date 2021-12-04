  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
December 2021 Cruises from California

December 2021 Cruises from California

We found you 31 cruises

Grand Princess
Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

10 Night
Mexican Riviera CruiseDetails

1,489 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 5, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Bliss (Photo: Cruise Critic)

7 Night
Mexican Riviera - Los Angeles Details

1,202 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Dec 26, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Koningsdam
Koningsdam docked alonside in San Diego. (Photo: Holland America Line)

7 Night
Mexican RivieraDetails

748 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Dec 5, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ruby Princess
Ship Exterior on Ruby Princess

10 Night
Mexico CruiseDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 17, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Ensenada CruiseDetails

2,213 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 13, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mexican Riviera CruiseDetails

80 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Mexican Riviera CruiseDetails

489 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 29, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mexican RivieraDetails

748 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Dec 12, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

489 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 18, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mexico CruiseDetails

489 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Ensenada CruiseDetails

2,213 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Catalina & Ensenada CruiseDetails

2,213 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 6, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Night
Hawaiian Islands SojournDetails

410 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Dec 4, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Hawaiian Islands SojournDetails

410 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Dec 20, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Mexican Riviera CruiseDetails

1,317 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Dec 29, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Mexican Riviera CruiseDetails

80 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Dec 31, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Mexico CruiseDetails

1,489 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Mexican Riviera CruiseDetails

1,317 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Dec 16, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Mexican Riviera CruiseDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Mexico & Sea Of Cortez HolidayDetails

985 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Dec 23, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Catalina & Ensenada CruiseDetails

2,213 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 16, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

1,317 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Dec 26, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Mexican Riviera CruiseDetails

80 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Dec 18, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
