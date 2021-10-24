  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
December 2021 Cruises from Miami

Cancellation Information

December 2021
Miami
Cancellation Information
Sirena
Sirena
Sirena

10 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Symphony of the Seas
Symphony of the Seas Cabins
Symphony of the Seas

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

308 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Horizon
Carnival Horizon (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Carnival Horizon

6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

389 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Marina
Marina
Marina

38 Night
World CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Seashore

12 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Seashore

16 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Seashore

9 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Divina

7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

1,756 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Divina

10 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,756 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Seashore

12 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Mariner

18 Night
Panama Canal CruiseDetails

387 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Valiant Lady

8 Night
Valiant New Year’s Ahoy!Details

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Serenity

10 Night
Caribbean CachetDetails

286 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Divina

11 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

1,756 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Freedom

8 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean MiamiDetails

1,329 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Freedom

6 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,329 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Disney Magic

4 Night
Very Merrytime Bahamian Cruise From MiamiDetails

498 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Armonia

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

388 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Disney Magic

4 Night
Very Merrytime Bahamian Cruise From MiamiDetails

498 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Disney Magic

6 Night
Very Merrytime Western Caribbean Cruise From MiamiDetails

498 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Divina

3 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,756 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Splendor

10 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Joy

11 Night
Southern Caribbean - Miami Details

282 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Joy

5 Night
Western Caribbean - Miami Details

282 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sky

4 Night
Bahamas - Short Details

2,195 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
