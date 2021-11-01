  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
November 2021 Cruises from Barcelona

November 2021 Cruises from Barcelona

We found you 47 cruises

Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa

16 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Nov 4, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Grandiosa
MSC Grandiosa (Photo: MSC Cruises)

4 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

43 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 6, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Sinfonia
MSC Sinfonia

20 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

693 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 24, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Grandiosa
MSC Grandiosa (Photo: MSC Cruises)

3 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

43 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 6, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Canary Islands Escapades & Moroccan Moments 12d Bc...Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Nov 12, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

17 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

1,104 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 15, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

16 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 2, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

19 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

1,104 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 15, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Nov 4, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

21 Night
Persian Gulf CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Nov 26, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Nov 23, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

704 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Nov 19, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

332 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 18, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Portuguese Passages & Spanish Shorelines: A Cruise...Details

236 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Nov 1, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

693 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 24, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

2 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

35 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 5, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

21 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

35 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 5, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

138 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

43 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

332 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 7, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Mediterranean AntiquitiesDetails

994 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Nov 7, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

27 Night
Moroccan Markets, Canary Island Vineyards: A Trans...Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Nov 12, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

13 Night
Barcelona To BridgetownDetails

42 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
Nov 6, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

27 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

35 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 5, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

