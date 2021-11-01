  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
November 2021 Cruises from Port Canaveral

November 2021 Cruises from Port Canaveral

We found you 47 cruises

Mariner of the Seas
Mariner of the Seas

5 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,251 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Nov 11, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Mardi Gras
Exterior Carnival Mardi Gras (Photo by Chris Gray Faust)

7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

32 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Mardi Gras
Exterior Carnival Mardi Gras (Photo by Chris Gray Faust)

7 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

32 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas

3 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

1,613 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Nov 19, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Cruises Australia (CC)

3 Night
Perfect Day Getaway CruiseDetails

1,613 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Nov 5, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

1,613 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Nov 15, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Perfect Day Getaway CruiseDetails

1,613 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Very Merrytime Bahamian Cruise From Port Canavera...Details

738 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
Nov 8, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

1,756 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 21, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
18 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

1,756 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 14, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral Details

2,796 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Nov 13, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,071 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Nov 8, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,071 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,071 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Nov 22, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Very Merrytime Western Caribbean Cruise From Port...Details

434 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
Nov 21, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,756 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 7, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Very Merrytime Bahamian Cruise From Port Canavera...Details

434 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
Nov 6, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Very Merrytime Bahamian Cruise From Port Canavera...Details

434 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
Nov 11, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,389 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Nov 14, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,389 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Nov 6, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Bahamian Cruise From Port CanaveralDetails

738 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
Nov 1, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,251 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Nov 20, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,251 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Nov 6, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

1,251 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Nov 16, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

1,613 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
