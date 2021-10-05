  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Find October 2021 2 Week Cruises

October 2021
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam

17 Night
Panama CanalDetails

862 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Royal Clipper
Royal Clipper
Royal Clipper

16 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Opera
MSC Opera
MSC Opera

18 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

292 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Preziosa
MSC Preziosa
MSC Preziosa

17 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

370 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Preziosa

16 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

370 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Surf

15 Night
Romance Of The West Med 15d Cvv-lis Details

236 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Visionary

15 Night
Magnificent Rivers Of EuropeDetails

73 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria

19 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Seashore

18 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Jupiter

21 Night
Antiquities Of The MediterraneanDetails

261 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky

21 Night
Iconic Mediterranean TreasuresDetails

992 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Ovation

26 Night
Canary Islands & Atlantic SojournDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Ovation

21 Night
Golden Autumn IslesDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Orion

28 Night
Southeast Asia HorizonsDetails

407 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Jewel

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With PragueDetails

105 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Voyager

22 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Abu Dhabi
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Mariner

15 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Mariner

29 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Mariner

22 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Sky

17 Night
Paris With Splendours Of EuropeDetails

172 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AIDAperla

20 Night
Von Hamburg Nach BarbadosDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MS Roald Amundsen

17 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Santiago
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Fram

18 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

65 Reviews
Leaving:Santiago
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth

30 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

531 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth

36 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

531 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
