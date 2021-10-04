  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

October 2021 Cruises from Amsterdam

Filters

October 2021
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Oct '21

Nov '21

Dec '21

Jan '22

Feb '22

Mar '22

Show all

AU$0

AU$10,000

October 2021 Cruises from Amsterdam

We found you 45 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Gefjon
Viking Gefjon

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

121 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Oct 26, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Viking Sigrun
TA Viking Sigrun

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Rotterdam (2021)
Artist Rendering of Ryndam, Holland America's forthcoming Pinnacle class cruise ship (Image: Holland America Line)

14 Night
Atlantic SojournDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 20, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)
AmaReina (APT)

25 Night
Grand Voyage Of Europe With Transylvania & Buchar...Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:APT
Oct 13, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Explore Ancient Wonders: Athens - Mumbai

21 days, 6 countries and 9 guided tours in 2022/23

  • Explore Greece, Israel, Egypt, Jordan, Oman and India in one voyage
  • Immerse yourself in local history, art, cuisine, architecture and more
  • Book risk-free by 30 September and save up to $2,000 per couple*
  • NO KIDS | NO CASINOS | ALL VERANDA STATEROOMS | SMALL MODERN SHIPS

Viking Cruises Australia (CC)

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

122 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

188 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Rhine & Moselle FairytalesDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Oct 5, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Vineyards Of The Rhine & MoselleDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Oct 26, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Oct 14, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Oct 25, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Captivating RhineDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Enchanting MoselleDetails

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
Oct 4, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Romantic Rhine With 2 Nights In Lucerne Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Oct 30, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

22 Night
European SojournDetails

120 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Oct 13, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Romantic RhineDetails

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Classic Germany & Amsterdam Details

49 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Oct 15, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

115 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

136 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

140 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Magnificent Europe Amsterdam To Budapest 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:APT
Oct 13, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Magnificent Europe Amsterdam To Budapest 2021Details

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Oct 27, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

17 Night
Magnificent Europe Amsterdam To Prague 2021Details

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Oct 27, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

October 2021 Cruises from Barbados

October 2021 Cruises from Barbados

1,721 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from Barcelona

October 2021 Cruises from Barcelona

2,446 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from Bari

October 2021 Cruises from Bari

185 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from Brisbane

October 2021 Cruises from Brisbane

241 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from Budapest

October 2021 Cruises from Budapest

447 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from Corfu

October 2021 Cruises from Corfu

745 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from Hanoi

October 2021 Cruises from Hanoi

75 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from Istanbul

October 2021 Cruises from Istanbul

405 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from Lisbon

October 2021 Cruises from Lisbon

860 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from Malaga

October 2021 Cruises from Malaga

543 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

October 2021 Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

678 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from Nice

October 2021 Cruises from Nice

147 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from Palma de Mallorca

October 2021 Cruises from Palma de Mallorca

914 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from Passau

October 2021 Cruises from Passau

309 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from San Diego

October 2021 Cruises from San Diego

329 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from Sydney

October 2021 Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from New York

October 2021 Cruises from New York

October 2021 Cruises from Florida

October 2021 Cruises from Florida

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 20th September 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.