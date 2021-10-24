  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
October 2021 Cruises from Laviron

Star Flyer
Star Flyer
Star Flyer

8 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

57 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Shadow
Silver Shadow (Photo: Silversea)
Silver Shadow

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

270 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Star
Wind Star
Wind Star

8 Night
Enchanting Greece & The Amalfi Coast 8 Pir-cvv Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Star
Wind Star
Wind Star

7 Night
Treasures Of The Greek Isles 7d Pir-pir Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Moon

9 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
SeaDream I

7 Night
Athens To DubrovnikDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Star

7 Night
Treasures Of The Greek Isles 7d Pir-pir Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Magnifica

4 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

345 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Jupiter

14 Night
Mediterranean AntiquitiesDetails

262 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sea

10 Night
Greek OdysseyDetails

1,339 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Sky

14 Night
Mediterranean AntiquitiesDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend

10 Night
Greece, Israel & Egypt: Footsteps Of Faith In The Holy Lands 10d Pir-pir Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend

10 Night
Greece Via The Corinth Canal & Turkey: The Marvels Of Ancient Rivals 10d Pir-pir Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Bougainville

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Pursuit

10 Night
Israel Intensive VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Ovation

7 Night
Gems Of The Greek IslesDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Ovation

18 Night
Holy Land & Arabian GemsDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Journey

12 Night
Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Ovation

21 Night
Treasures Of The AegeanDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sea Cloud

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Flyer

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

57 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Flyer

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

57 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Sky

7 Night
Journey To AntiquitiesDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky

7 Night
Ancient Mediterranean TreasuresDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Jupiter

7 Night
Journey To AntiquitiesDetails

262 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
