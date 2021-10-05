  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

October 2021 Cruises from Barcelona

Filters

October 2021
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Oct '21

Nov '21

Dec '21

Jan '22

Feb '22

Mar '22

Show all

AU$0

AU$10,000

October 2021 Cruises from Barcelona

We found you 45 cruises

Eurodam
Eurodam

25 Night
Spanish Farewell & Panama Canal SunfarerDetails

1,100 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 30, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

11 Night
Greek Isles & Italy Details

4,157 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 31, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Seabourn Ovation
Seabourn Ovation (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)

14 Night
Moroccan Gems & Canary IslandsDetails

52 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Oct 23, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Seabourn Ovation
Seabourn Ovation (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)

26 Night
Canary Islands & Atlantic SojournDetails

52 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Oct 23, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Spring Into Savings With NCL

Save $250 on 2022 cruises + Receive 5 FREE offers.

  • FREE Beverage Package, FREE Specialty Dining Package, and More!
  • Choose over 300 destinations incl. Europe, New Zealand, Hawaii & more!
  • Enjoy award-winning Broadway shows & a wide range of dining options.
  • Book with $149 reduced deposits & our flexible cancellation policy.

Norwegian Cruise lines AU

Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Spanish Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,964 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 31, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

138 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

12 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Oct 6, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

370 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 21, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

302 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Oct 30, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

370 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 5, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
A Piece Of Greece, A Slice Of Sicily & The Corinth...Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Oct 7, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Ponant
Oct 9, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona Details

4,157 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

332 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 5, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Von Barcelona Nach TeneriffaDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Oct 29, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

134 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 20, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

134 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 30, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

23 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

704 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Oct 26, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

332 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

266 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Oct 24, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

35 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 8, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

35 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 26, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

3 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

370 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 10, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

October 2021 Cruises from Barbados

October 2021 Cruises from Barbados

1,721 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from Bari

October 2021 Cruises from Bari

185 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from Bordeaux

October 2021 Cruises from Bordeaux

52 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from Brisbane

October 2021 Cruises from Brisbane

241 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from Budapest

October 2021 Cruises from Budapest

447 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from Corfu

October 2021 Cruises from Corfu

745 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from Hanoi

October 2021 Cruises from Hanoi

75 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from Istanbul

October 2021 Cruises from Istanbul

405 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from Lisbon

October 2021 Cruises from Lisbon

860 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from Malaga

October 2021 Cruises from Malaga

543 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

October 2021 Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

678 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from Nice

October 2021 Cruises from Nice

147 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from Palma de Mallorca

October 2021 Cruises from Palma de Mallorca

914 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from Passau

October 2021 Cruises from Passau

309 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from San Diego

October 2021 Cruises from San Diego

329 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from Seattle

October 2021 Cruises from Seattle

911 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from Sydney

October 2021 Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from New York

October 2021 Cruises from New York

October 2021 Cruises from Florida

October 2021 Cruises from Florida

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 10th September 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.