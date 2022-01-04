  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
September 2021 Luxury Cruises

Cancellation Information

September 2021
Le Laperouse
Le Laperouse
Le Laperouse

10 Night
Australia & Pacific CruiseDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Darwin
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Laperouse
Le Laperouse
Le Laperouse

13 Night
Australia & Pacific CruiseDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Broome
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)
Azamara Pursuit

14 Night
Black Sea Intensive VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

7 Night
Italian SojournDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Soleal

12 Night
Australia & Pacific CruiseDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Darwin
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Journey

11 Night
Islands Of The MediterraneanDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sea Cloud

12 Night
Sailing The Ancient Shores Of Sicily And MaltaDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Naples
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Sapphire

10 Night
Idyllic Rhône With Monte CarloDetails

85 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Sapphire

13 Night
Idyllic Rhône With Monte Carlo & ParisDetails

85 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sea Cloud

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
National Geographic Sea Lion

15 Night
A Remarkable Journey To Alaska, British Columbia & Haida GwaiiDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
River Royale

7 Night
Brilliant Bordeaux Details

41 Reviews
Leaving:Bordeaux
No prices currently available for this sailing.
National Geographic Sea Lion

8 Night
Columbia & Snake Rivers JourneyDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Portland
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Venus

7 Night
Viking Shores & FjordsDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Endeavor

11 Night
Breton, Bordeaux & BeyondDetails

Leaving:Greenwich
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Encore

14 Night
Romantic Rivieras & SpainDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Encore

17 Night
Heart Of The MediterraneanDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Encore

10 Night
Yachtsman's MediterraneanDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Lyrial (Ponant)

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Bach

10 Night
Enchanting MoselleDetails

10 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Bach

7 Night
Legendary RhineDetails

10 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Spirit

7 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-ppt Details

103 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Mahler

7 Night
Danube Serenade Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Royal Clipper

10 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

98 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Star

7 Night
Treasures Of The Greek Isles 7d Pir-pir Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
