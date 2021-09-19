  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
September 2021 Cruises from Barcelona

September 2021 Cruises from Barcelona

We found you 13 cruises

Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter Aquavit Terrace (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)

7 Night
Iconic Western MediterraneanDetails

263 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Sep 28, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Preziosa
MSC Preziosa

5 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

370 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Sep 30, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Harmony of the Seas
Harmony of the Seas

7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,964 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 19, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona Details

4,157 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

9 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Sep 20, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

23 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

370 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Sep 24, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Sep 29, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Sep 24, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

43 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Sep 25, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Sep 24, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,964 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 26, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterrane Schätze Ab BarcelonaDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Sep 24, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
