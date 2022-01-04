  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
August 2021 Senior Cruises

Cancellation Information

August 2021
Any
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Senior Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Westerdam
Westerdam
Westerdam

24 Night
Mediterranean Tapestry & EmpiresDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox (Photo: Celebrity)
Celebrity Equinox

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,184 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Oasis of the Seas
Oasis of the Seas
Oasis of the Seas

7 Night
Perfect Day Bahamas CruiseDetails

3,695 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nautica
Nautica
Nautica

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Volendam

24 Night
Greek Odyssey & Mediterranean EmpiresDetails

594 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Allure of the Seas

7 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

2,995 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Infinity

7 Night
Italy, Croatia & MaltaDetails

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Volendam

12 Night
Greek OdysseyDetails

594 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Journey

13 Night
Baltic & St. Pete VoyageDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Oslo
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Enchantment of the Seas

5 Night
Bermuda CruiseDetails

1,986 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Rhapsody of the Seas

7 Night
Greece & Croatia CruiseDetails

1,547 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Summit

14 Night
Iceland & Greenland CruiseDetails

2,435 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Explorer of the Seas

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,092 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Explorer

18 Night
Expedition CruiseDetails

81 Reviews
Leaving:Broome
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
SeaDream II

7 Night
Dubrovnik To VeniceDetails

39 Reviews
Leaving:Dubrovnik
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Emerald Dawn

14 Night
Rhine & RhoneDetails

157 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Explorer

18 Night
Exploring Greenland And The Canadian High ArcticDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Explorer

11 Night
A Circumnavigation Of IcelandDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Wind Surf

12 Night
Portuguese Passages & Spanish Shorelines: A Cruise Tour 8d Bcn-lis Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Emerald Sky

14 Night
Splendours Of EuropeDetails

172 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Emerald Sky

7 Night
The Majestic RhineDetails

172 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Emerald Sky

17 Night
Splendours Of Europe With PragueDetails

172 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Emerald Sky

17 Night
Paris With Splendours Of EuropeDetails

172 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Emerald Sky

20 Night
Paris To Prague & Splendours Of EuropeDetails

172 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Jasper

20 Night
Jewels Of Europe With Prague & ParisDetails

143 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

