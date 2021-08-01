  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Find August 2021 3 Day Cruises

Cancellation Information

August 2021
Pacific Encounter
Pacific Encounter (Photo: P&O Cruises Australia)
Pacific Encounter

4 Night
Sea Break 4 NightsDetails

Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Carnival Liberty
Carnival Liberty
Carnival Liberty

4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

1,597 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Enchantment of the Seas
Enchantment of the Seas
Enchantment of the Seas

5 Night
Bermuda CruiseDetails

1,986 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Explorer of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,092 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Imagery II

5 Night
A Taste Of The Danube With 2 Nights In Vienna Details

75 Reviews
Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Imagery II

5 Night
A Taste Of The Danube With 2 Nights In Vienna Details

75 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Envision

5 Night
A Taste Of The Danube With 2 Nights In Budapest Details

14 Reviews
Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Serena

5 Night
Pacific Asia CruiseDetails

146 Reviews
Leaving:Fukuoka
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Envision

3 Night
A Taste Of The Danube Details

14 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scarlet Lady

3 Night
Long WeekenderDetails

Leaving:Portsmouth
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Armonia

4 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

388 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Divina

4 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,756 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Divina

4 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,756 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Seashore

5 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Splendor

3 Night
Sea Break 3 NightsDetails

1,446 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Splendor

4 Night
Sea Break 4 NightsDetails

1,446 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Fantasia

5 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

468 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Flyer

3 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

57 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Polarlys

5 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

52 Reviews
Leaving:Kirkenes
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nordkapp

5 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

45 Reviews
Leaving:Kirkenes
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nordnorge

5 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Kirkenes
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Explorer of the Seas

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,092 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Richard With

5 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

67 Reviews
Leaving:Kirkenes
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Envision

3 Night
A Taste Of The Danube Details

14 Reviews
Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Spectrum of the Seas

4 Night
Best Of Nagasaki CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Shanghai
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
