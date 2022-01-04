  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
July 2021 River Cruises

Cancellation Information

July 2021
Cancellation Information
Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Sky
Emerald Sky
Emerald Sky

10 Night
Jewels Of The Rhine With Lucerne & ZurichDetails

172 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Sky
Emerald Sky
Emerald Sky

9 Night
The Majestic Rhine With BerlinDetails

172 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Jewel
Scenic Jewel
Scenic Jewel

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With ParisDetails

105 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Opal
Scenic Opal
Scenic Opal

10 Night
Gems Of The Danube With PragueDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Emerald Radiance

14 Night
Three Rivers DiscoveryDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Porto
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Emerald Sky

12 Night
Zurich & Lucerne To Berlin With The Majestic RhineDetails

172 Reviews
Leaving:Zurich
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Emerald Sun

12 Night
Zurich & Lucerne To Berlin With The Majestic RhineDetails

163 Reviews
Leaving:Zurich
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

AmaReina (APT)

20 Night
Magnificent Europe Prague To Paris 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)

29 Night
Switzerland Rail With Magnificent Europe & Prague 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Zurich
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Travelmarvel Polaris

20 Night
European Gems Prague To Paris 2021Details

Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Travelmarvel Polaris

24 Night
Italian Treasures & European Gems River Cruise 2021Details

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Emerald Dawn

7 Night
Rhine-main DiscoveryDetails

157 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Jewel

20 Night
Jewels Of Europe With Prague & ParisDetails

105 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Jewel

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With PragueDetails

105 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Pearl

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With PragueDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaVerde

7 Night
Gems Of Southeast EuropeDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Giurgiu
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Travelmarvel Polaris

14 Night
European Gems Budapest To Amsterdam 2021Details

Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Angkor Pandaw

10 Night
Halong Bay And Red RiverDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Thanh Pho Ninh Binh
Cruise Line:Pandaw River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
River Royale

7 Night
Brilliant Bordeaux Details

41 Reviews
Leaving:Bordeaux
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Emerald Radiance

10 Night
Secrets Of The Douro With LisbonDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Porto
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)

20 Night
Magnificent Europe Paris To Prague 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Emerald Radiance

10 Night
Lisbon With Secrets Of The DouroDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Emerald Liberte

7 Night
Sensations Of Lyon & ProvenceDetails

120 Reviews
Leaving:Arles
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Emerald Liberte

7 Night
Sensations Of Lyon & ProvenceDetails

120 Reviews
Leaving:Lyon
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Opal

10 Night
Gems Of The Danube With PragueDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

