July 2021 Cruises

Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium

7 Night
Alaska Dawes Glacier CruiseDetails

1,626 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox (Photo: Celebrity)
Celebrity Equinox

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,128 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Edge
Living room of the two-story Edge Villa suite in Celebrity Edge (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Edge

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

572 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Edge
Living room of the two-story Edge Villa suite in Celebrity Edge (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Edge

7 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

572 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Majestic Princess

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

443 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regatta

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

376 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Apex

7 Night
Greek Islands & Cyprus CruiseDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Orion

7 Night
Bermuda EscapeDetails

405 Reviews
Leaving:Hamilton
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Apex

7 Night
Greek Islands & Cyprus CruiseDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Insignia

7 Night
Bermuda CruiseDetails

192 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Amsterdam

7 Night
Alaskan ExplorerDetails

862 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Serenity

7 Night
Luxury Bahamas EscapeDetails

277 Reviews
Leaving:Bimini
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Jupiter

7 Night
Iceland's Natural BeautyDetails

261 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Summit

7 Night
Aruba, Curacao & Barbados CruiseDetails

2,327 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Muse

10 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Apex

7 Night
Greek Islands & Israel CruiseDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Summit

7 Night
Bvi, St. Kitts & BarbadosDetails

2,327 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Divina

7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

1,745 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Hlin

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

160 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Summit

7 Night
Bvi, St. Kitts & BarbadosDetails

2,327 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Adventure of the Seas

7 Night
Cozumel & 2 Days At Perfect DayDetails

2,126 Reviews
Leaving:Nassau
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky

7 Night
Iceland's Natural BeautyDetails

992 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Divina

3 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,745 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Serenade of the Seas

7 Night
Alaska Glacier CruiseDetails

1,598 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Moon

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
July 2021 Cruise Reviews

Mein Schiff 2- world's first cruise after the pandemic

TUI Mein Schiff Cruises is a nice cruise line, but not for everyone. I had the pleasure of participating in a historic event. The July 24 2020 cruise aboard the Mein Schiff 2 was the first large ship cruise... Read More
User Avatar
WorldTraveler151208

Caraïben cruise

Last summer July 2019 I went with my family on cruise to the Caraïben and the Bahamas. Main reason we went with MSC is the itinerary because they provided a 2week back to back cruise which covered most of the... Read More
User Avatar
Omaji

SUITE LIFE FOR A WEEK

A simply amazing time being a Suite guest for a week. The western Caribbean itenerary was amazing. The service in the Suite class made all the difference for us. The room size and the service from our steward made... Read More
User Avatar
BRIFRO

Enjoyed the Carnival Breeze

Carnival Breeze Cruise Review by wsteve78 Sail Date: July 2019, Destination Caribbean, Cabin Type: Ocean Suite We chose the cruise while talking with our Travel Agent. We have cruised Carnival before and... Read More
User Avatar
wsteve78

