June 2021 Fitness Cruises

June 2021
Carnival Liberty
Carnival Liberty
Carnival Liberty

4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

1,597 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa

9 Night
North Europe CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
SeaDream II
SeaDream II
SeaDream II

7 Night
Athens To Athens (piraeus)Details

39 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
SeaDream II
SeaDream II
SeaDream II

11 Night
Athens To VeniceDetails

39 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
SeaDream II

10 Night
Venice To Athens Details

39 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Splendor

10 Night
Islands 10 NightsDetails

1,446 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AIDAaura

11 Night
Norwegens Fjorde Mit TrondheimDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Surf

10 Night
Ancient Wonders Of Greece & Ephesus 10d Pir-pir Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Surf

17 Night
Greek Grandeur & Roman Holiday 17d Pir-cvv Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend

8 Night
Classic Italy & The Dalmatian Coast 8d Vce-cvv Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend

8 Night
Spanish Serenade 8d Bcn-lis Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend

12 Night
Portuguese Passages & Spanish Shorelines: A Cruise Tour 8d Bcn-lis Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend

7 Night
Yachtmans Harbors Of The Rivieras 7d Cvv-bcn Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Eclipse

10 Night
Arctic In DepthDetails

19 Reviews
Leaving:Oslo
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Musica

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

636 Reviews
Leaving:Rostock
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Musica

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

636 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Musica

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

636 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Musica

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

636 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Vesteralen

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nordlys

6 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

43 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AIDAcara

14 Night
Ägäis & IsraelDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Agios Nikolaos
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Vesteralen

6 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Fortuna

7 Night
North Europe CruiseDetails

181 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Millennium

7 Night
Aruba, Curacao & Barbados CruiseDetails

1,714 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Spirit

15 Night
Asia 14 NightsDetails

1,126 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
