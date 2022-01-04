  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
May 2021 Luxury Cruises

Cancellation Information

May 2021
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Spirit
Wind Spirit (Photo: Windstar)
Wind Spirit

10 Night
Tahiti & The Tuamotu Islands 10d Ppt-ppt

103 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Fare Includes
Sea Cloud
Sea Cloud (Photo: Sea Cloud Cruises)
Sea Cloud

12 Night
Corsica & Sardinia Aboard Sea Cloud

7 Reviews
Leaving:Naples
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Star
Wind Star
Wind Star

7 Night
Treasures Of The Greek Isles 7d Pir-pir

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Fare Includes
Wind Surf
Wind Surf
Wind Surf

17 Night
Stories Of Italy, Croatia & Greece 17d Cvv-pir

241 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

5 Star All-Inc NZ Cruise & Auckland Stay

Includes a FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland

  FREE return flights & taxes
  16-night 5* All-inclusive cruise - Save up to $3,000 per couple
  FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland
  Departing 4 Jan 2022 – Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Holidays

Wind Spirit

12 Night
Tahiti & The Tuamotu Islands Package With Air 11d+air/hotel Early Check In Ppt-ppt

103 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
SeaDream II

10 Night
Valletta To Athens

39 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Eclipse

8 Night
Mediterranean Collection

19 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend

12 Night
Black Sea Sights & Turkish Delights 12d Pir-pir

120 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Spirit

11 Night
Tahiti & The Tuamotu Islands Package With Air 10d+air/hotel Ppt-ppt

103 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend

20 Night
The Balkans & The Black Sea 20d Pir-vce

120 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Breeze

7 Night
Beach Fun & Sun: A Remote Caribbean Getaway 7d Ph1-ph1

111 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
National Geographic Sea Lion

15 Night
A Remarkable Journey To Alaska, British Columbia & Haida Gwaii

17 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
River Royale

7 Night
Brilliant Bordeaux

41 Reviews
Leaving:Bordeaux
No prices currently available for this sailing.
National Geographic Sea Lion

6 Night
Wild Alaska Escape: Juneau To Ketchikan

17 Reviews
Leaving:Juneau
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
S.S. Beatrice

9 Night
Highlights Of Eastern Europe

10 Reviews
Leaving:Bucharest
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
S.S. Beatrice

18 Night
Portraits Of Eastern Europe

10 Reviews
Leaving:Bucharest
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Royal Clipper

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

98 Reviews
Leaving:Cannes
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Royal Clipper

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

98 Reviews
Leaving:Cannes
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
S.S. Beatrice

9 Night
Delightful Danube & Prague

10 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
S.S. La Venezia

7 Night
Venice & The Gems Of Northern Italy

Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Surf

7 Night
Rome & Grand Prix Of Monaco 7d Cvv-cvv

241 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Surf

8 Night
Classic Italy & The Dalmatian Coast 8d Cvv-vce

241 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Surf

10 Night
Sicilian Splendors 10d Cvv-cvv

241 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Paul Gauguin

7 Night
South Pacific Cruise

313 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Paul Gauguin Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
SeaDream II

7 Night
Athens To Athens (piraeus)

39 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
