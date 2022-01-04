  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

November 2021 Cruises to Antarctica

Cancellation Information

Filters

November 2021
Antarctica
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Cruise Critic Favorite
Le Boreal
Le Boreal
Le Boreal

10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Silver Cloud Expedition
Silver Cloud (Photo: Silversea Cruises)
Silver Cloud Expedition

11 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Le Lyrial (Ponant)
Le Lyrial
Le Lyrial (Ponant)

18 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Montevideo
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Commandant Charcot
Le Commandant Charcot (Photo: Ponant)
Le Commandant Charcot

11 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

5 Star All-Inc NZ Cruise & Auckland Stay

Includes a FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland

  • FREE return flights & taxes
  • 16-night 5* All-inclusive cruise - Save up to $3,000 per couple
  • FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland
  • Departing 4 Jan 2022 – Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Holidays

Silver Wind

22 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

188 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Explorer

10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

81 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MS Roald Amundsen

16 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Antarctica
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Fridtjof Nansen

10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Fram

21 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

68 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
L'Austral

11 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

106 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Commandant Charcot

18 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

Leaving:Puerto Montt
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Silver Cloud Expedition

16 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Punta Arenas
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Explorer

18 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

81 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Hondius

19 Night
Antarctic Peninsula - Solar Eclipse - South Georgia - Falkland IslandsDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Oceanwide Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Plancius

19 Night
Falkland Islands – South Georgia – Solar Eclipse – Antarctic PeninsulaDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Oceanwide Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Fridtjof Nansen

17 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Santiago
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

October 2021 Cruises to Antarctica

October 2021 Cruises to Antarctica

November 2021 Cruises to Antarctica

November 2021 Cruises to Antarctica

December 2021 Cruises to Antarctica

December 2021 Cruises to Antarctica

January 2022 Cruises to Antarctica

January 2022 Cruises to Antarctica

February 2022 Cruises to Antarctica

February 2022 Cruises to Antarctica

March 2022 Cruises to Antarctica

March 2022 Cruises to Antarctica

April 2022 Cruises to Antarctica

April 2022 Cruises to Antarctica

October 2022 Cruises to Antarctica

October 2022 Cruises to Antarctica

November 2022 Cruises to Antarctica

November 2022 Cruises to Antarctica

December 2022 Cruises to Antarctica

December 2022 Cruises to Antarctica

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.