Welcome to the jungle. An Amazon River cruise will take you through some of the most astonishingly biodiverse landscapes in the world. Monkeys, sloths and tropical birds inhabit the trees, jaguars prowl the forest and manatees, dolphins and otters float through the river's murky waters. Most of the river ships that operate on the Amazon hold about 30 passengers, so you certainly won't feel crowded.

