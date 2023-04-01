  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
April 2023 Cruises to Pacific Coastal

We found you 17 cruises

Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam

4 Night
Pacific Coastal CruiseDetails

871 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ruby Princess
Ship Exterior on Ruby Princess

7 Night
Pacific Northwest CruiseDetails

1,781 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ruby Princess
Ship Exterior on Ruby Princess

7 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,781 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun

16 Night
Repositions - Transpacific Details

2,066 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

8 Night
Repo - Pacific Coastal Details

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Wild California Escape: Channel Islands National P...Details

22 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

2,019 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Wine Country & Pacific NorthwestDetails

747 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Pacific Northwest CruiseDetails

747 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,781 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,481 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Pacific Coastal CruiseDetails

1,100 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
1 Night
Pacific Coastal CruiseDetails

1,100 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
