7 Day Cruises to Pacific Coastal

Serenade of the Seas
Serenade of the Seas
Serenade of the Seas

7 Night
Pacific Coastal CruiseDetails

1,599 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess

7 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

443 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regatta
Regatta
Regatta

13 Night
Pacific Northwest CruiseDetails

376 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Breeze
Star Breeze
Star Breeze

10 Night
Baja Blue Water & Treasures On The Sea Of Cortez 1...Details

110 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Breeze

10 Night
Baja Blue Water & Treasures On The Sea Of Cortez 1...Details

110 Reviews
Leaving:Puerto Vallarta
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Odyssey

8 Night
Pacific Gold CoastDetails

189 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Koningsdam

7 Night
Classic California CoastDetails

747 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
National Geographic Venture

8 Night
Exploring British Columbia And The San Juan Island...Details

12 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
National Geographic Sea Lion

8 Night
Columbia & Snake Rivers JourneyDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Portland
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
National Geographic Quest

8 Night
Columbia & Snake Rivers JourneyDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Portland
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Koningsdam

7 Night
Classic California CoastDetails

747 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Koningsdam

7 Night
Classic California CoastDetails

747 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Millennium

10 Night
Pacific Coastal CruiseDetails

1,626 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Odyssey

8 Night
Gold Coast OdysseyDetails

189 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regatta

12 Night
Pacific Northwest CruiseDetails

376 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sun

16 Night
Repositions - Transpacific Details

2,065 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Millennium

8 Night
Pacific Coastal CruiseDetails

1,626 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crown Princess

7 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

2,019 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Grand Princess

7 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,481 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regatta

12 Night
Pacific Northwest CruiseDetails

376 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sun

16 Night
Repositions - Transpacific Details

2,065 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Serenity

7 Night
West Coast WandererDetails

284 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Serenity

25 Night
Grand Journey: Splendors Of North AmericaDetails

284 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Millennium

8 Night
Pacific Coastal CruiseDetails

1,626 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Zuiderdam

7 Night
Classic California CoastDetails

985 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
