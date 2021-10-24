  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Last Minute Cruise Deals to Pacific Coastal

Ruby Princess
Ship Exterior on Ruby Princess
Ruby Princess

7 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,782 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Pacific Coastal Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Pacific Coastal. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Pacific Coastal cruises. Save up to 56% on last minute Pacific Coastal cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Pacific Coastal cruises often sail to San Francisco, San Diego, Ensenada, Los Angeles and Santa Barbara during their cruise itinerary. Pacific Coastal cruises could leave from Los Angeles, San Francisco, the West Coast and California. Most commonly, Pacific Coastal cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

