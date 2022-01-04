What is the best time to cruise to Pacific Coastal?
Summer can be a great time to sail, but our advice is to aim for the shoulder seasons of spring and fall (April/May or September/October).
Which cruise lines go to Pacific Coastal?
Princess Cruises sails the most cruises to the Pacific Coast, followed by lines like Norwegian, Carnival, Celebrity, Holland America, Royal Caribbean, Disney, Regent, Seabourn and more.
What are some things to do in Pacific Coastal?
Cruising the Pacific Coast offers variety; sailings last from just one day (Seattle to Vancouver, for example) to 10 days along the coast. In that time, embrace the outdoorsy spirit of the West Coast and take a hike around Seaside and Cannon Beach in Oregon, admire the redwoods in Muir Woods outside San Francisco or wander around Mount Rainier with time in Seattle. The vineyards of Northern California and the beers of the Pacific Northwest are world-famous; be sure to sample as much as you can responsibly handle. The beaches of Monterey and Santa Barbara will charm with California sunshine and small-town appeal; Monterey Bay also has a great aquarium. Or, take a boat tour out whale-watching from nearly any port along the Pacific Coast.
Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Pacific Coastal?
No, if you are a U.S. citizen, you do not need a passport on a cruise that begins and ends in a U.S. port (like a Pacific Coastal cruise round trip from San Francisco). However, for itineraries including Canadian or Mexican ports, it's always recommended to have your passport on you for travel just in case; it's mandatory if you're embarking or disembarking in a Canadian port like Vancouver.
What should I pack for a cruise to Pacific Coastal?
Sun protection is key, even if the weather becomes cloudy. The Pacific Northwest as well as Northern California can be brisk in the mornings and evenings; bring a windbreaker and some layers to stay warm and in case of rain. If you're looking to bring wine home from Napa Valley, consider special luggage for transporting bottles. With any cruise, pack comfortable footwear appropriate for hiking or just walking around town. Swimwear is a good idea if you plan to take advantage of the region's famous beaches -- or even the onboard pool.