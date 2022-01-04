  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Greece Cruises

Santorini, Greece (Photo: gorillaimages/Shutterstock)

About Greece Cruises

Popular for romantics and history lovers alike, a Greek cruise will get you up close and personal with the ancient world. Ports on the mainland include Athens, Greece's capital, as well as Gythion and Katakolon, the gateway to Olympia. Each Greek Isle has its own feel. Look for nightlife in Mykonos and sunsets in Santorini; many cruises stay late to take advantage. You won't find a better beach spot than Corfu, and Old Town in Rhodes is a shoppers dream.

A message from Cruise Critic: During this unprecedented time throughout the world and across the cruise industry, it is important to note that article information might be impacted by cruise line hiatuses and port closures due to COVID-19. For the latest information, please visit our regularly updated article on cruise port closures.

Cancellation Information

Wind Surf
Wind Surf
Wind Surf

10 Night
Cruise to GreeceDetails

241 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Star
Wind Star
Wind Star

7 Night
Cruise to GreeceDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend
Star Legend
Star Legend

12 Night
Cruise to GreeceDetails

120 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Star
Wind Star
Wind Star

7 Night
Cruise to GreeceDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Star

7 Night
Cruise to GreeceDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Star

7 Night
Cruise to GreeceDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Surf

10 Night
Cruise to GreeceDetails

241 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Surf

9 Night
Cruise to GreeceDetails

241 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend

10 Night
Cruise to GreeceDetails

120 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend

8 Night
Cruise to GreeceDetails

120 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend

8 Night
Cruise to GreeceDetails

120 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Star

7 Night
Cruise to GreeceDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Star

7 Night
Cruise to GreeceDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend

10 Night
Cruise to GreeceDetails

120 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Star

7 Night
Cruise to GreeceDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend

9 Night
Cruise to GreeceDetails

120 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Star

7 Night
Cruise to GreeceDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Star

7 Night
Cruise to GreeceDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Star

7 Night
Cruise to GreeceDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Star

7 Night
Cruise to GreeceDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Surf

10 Night
Cruise to GreeceDetails

241 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Star

7 Night
Cruise to GreeceDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Star

7 Night
Cruise to GreeceDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Star

7 Night
Cruise to GreeceDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Star

7 Night
Cruise to GreeceDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
What is the best time to cruise to Greece?

The cruise season in Greece runs from May to October, with July and August being the most popular months. Temperatures can top 100 degrees during peak summer months, but many of the islands have a constant breeze.

Which cruise lines go to Greece?

Many cruise lines -- including -- begin or end Mediterranean cruises in Athens. However some cruise lines offer "immersive" itineraries throughout the Greek Isles, including Azamara, Windstar and Greek-based Celestyal or Variety Cruises. See more: Cruise Lines to Greece

What are some things to do in Greece?

When in Greece, you'll want to visit the abundance of ancient temples, structures and relics that have been incredibly preserved. Take some time to visit (or even snorkel) a beach and dine at a waterfront cafe on delicious local specialties.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Greece?

Yes.

What should I pack for a cruise to Greece?

Ground can be uneven -- especially at archaeological sites -- so pack sturdy shoes. The Greek Orthodox religion is pervasive in Greece and maintains conservative views -- especially regarding women; if you're planning on visiting any monasteries -- and you should -- pack something to cover your shoulders, as well as a skirt or dress.

