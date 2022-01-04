  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

April 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

Cancellation Information

Filters

April 2022
Mediterranean
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Regal Princess

21 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Regal Princess

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Regal Princess

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)
Azamara Pursuit

12 Night
Egypt & Israel Intensive VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

5 Star All-Inc NZ Cruise & Auckland Stay

Includes a FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland

  • FREE return flights & taxes
  • 16-night 5* All-inclusive cruise - Save up to $3,000 per couple
  • FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland
  • Departing 4 Jan 2022 – Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Holidays

Seabourn Encore

7 Night
Greek Isles & Turquoise CoastDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regal Princess

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regal Princess

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Azamara Pursuit

7 Night
Dalmatian Springtime VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Rome Details

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Opera

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

336 Reviews
Leaving:Trieste
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sea Cloud II

6 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Valencia
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Louis Olympia

3 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Kusadasi
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Louis Olympia

3 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Lavrion
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Seabourn Encore

14 Night
Aegean Empires IDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Le Bellot

10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Aqaba
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sea

10 Night
Greek OdysseyDetails

1,339 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Sky

21 Night
Mediterranean & Adriatic SojournDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Sky

28 Night
Mediterranean's Iconic ShoresDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Sky

14 Night
Italy,the Adriatic & GreeceDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky

21 Night
Adriatic & Mediterranean SojournDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Symphony

47 Night
Grand Journey: The Med, Adriatic And Black SeasDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Symphony

12 Night
Holy Land & Greek IslesDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Costa Diadema

4 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

138 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Costa Diadema

5 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

138 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Wind Star

7 Night
Enchanting Greece & The Amalfi Coast 7d Cvv-pir Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

May 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

May 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

June 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

June 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

July 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

July 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

August 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

August 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

September 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

September 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

October 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

October 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

November 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

November 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

December 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

December 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

January 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

January 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

February 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

February 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

March 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

March 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

April 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

April 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

May 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

May 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

June 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

June 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

July 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

July 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

August 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

August 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

September 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

September 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

October 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

October 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

November 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

November 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

December 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

December 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.