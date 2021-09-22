  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

3-5 Day Cruises to the Mediterranean

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Mediterranean
Any
3-5 Days
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Costa Deliziosa
Costa Deliziosa (Photo: Costa Cruises)
Costa Deliziosa

5 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

177 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Costa Diadema
Costa Diadema
Costa Diadema

4 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

138 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Costa Diadema
Costa Diadema
Costa Diadema

5 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

138 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Costa Luminosa
Costa Luminosa
Costa Luminosa

5 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

173 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Take Me Back Sale is here!

Get up to $450 onboard spending money, per room^

  • P&O Cruises Take Me Back Sale Is here
  • Book today with a $49 deposit PP#
  • Receive up to $450 onboard spending money, per room^
  • Book now at pocruises.com.au ^#T&Cs Apply

P&O Cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Costa Fortuna

3 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

181 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Costa Fortuna

3 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

181 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Costa Fortuna

3 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

181 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
MSC Seashore

4 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Poesia

5 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

502 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Poesia

5 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

502 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Costa Fascinosa

3 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Costa Fascinosa

3 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Royal Clipper

3 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

98 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Celestyal Experience

3 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Limassol
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Grandiosa

4 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

41 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Grandiosa

3 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

41 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Disney Magic

5 Night
Mediterranean Cruise From BarcelonaDetails

498 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Le Bougainville

4 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Palermo
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Poesia

4 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

502 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Poesia

3 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

502 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Armonia

4 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

388 Reviews
Leaving:Madeira
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Seashore

5 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Grandiosa

4 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

41 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Virtuosa

5 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Malaga
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Magnifica

4 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

345 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

3 Day Transatlantic Cruises

3 Day Transatlantic Cruises

3 Day British Isles & Western Europe Cruises

3 Day British Isles & Western Europe Cruises

3 Day Alaska Cruises

3 Day Alaska Cruises

3 Day Asia Cruises

3 Day Asia Cruises

3 Day Bahamas Cruises

3 Day Bahamas Cruises

3 Day Bermuda Cruises

3 Day Bermuda Cruises

3 Day Caribbean Cruises

3 Day Caribbean Cruises

3 Day Eastern Caribbean Cruises

3 Day Eastern Caribbean Cruises

3 Day Western Caribbean Cruises

3 Day Western Caribbean Cruises

3 Day Europe Cruises

3 Day Europe Cruises

3 Day Eastern Mediterranean Cruises

3 Day Eastern Mediterranean Cruises

3 Day Western Mediterranean Cruises

3 Day Western Mediterranean Cruises

3 Day Mexican Riviera Cruises

3 Day Mexican Riviera Cruises

3 Day South America Cruises

3 Day South America Cruises

3 Day Australia & New Zealand Cruises

3 Day Australia & New Zealand Cruises

3 Day Baltic Sea Cruises

3 Day Baltic Sea Cruises

3 Day South Pacific Cruises

3 Day South Pacific Cruises

3 Day Mediterranean Cruises

3 Day Mediterranean Cruises

3 Day Pacific Coastal Cruises

3 Day Pacific Coastal Cruises

3 Day Mexico Cruises

3 Day Mexico Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 11th May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.