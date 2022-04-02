  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Transpacific Cruise Deals

Grand Princess
Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Grand Princess

36 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

1,481 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Sapphire Princess

31 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Coral Princess
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Coral Princess

35 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess

28 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

443 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Grand Princess

21 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

1,481 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Grand Princess

29 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

1,481 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Grand Princess

24 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

1,481 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Grand Princess

32 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

1,481 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Regatta

18 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

376 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Grand Princess

21 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

1,481 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Grand Princess

28 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

1,481 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sapphire Princess

28 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Grand Princess

29 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

1,481 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sapphire Princess

22 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Transpacific Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Transpacific. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Transpacific cruises. Save up to 59% on last minute Transpacific cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Transpacific cruises often sail to San Francisco, Hilo, Sydney (Australia), Los Angeles and Pago Pago during their cruise itinerary. Transpacific cruises could leave from Auckland, Los Angeles, Sydney, the West Coast and California. Most commonly, Transpacific cruises sail for 15+ Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 4th August 2021.

