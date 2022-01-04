  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Cruises from Vancouver to Transpacific

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Transpacific
Vancouver
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Grand Princess
Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Grand Princess

28 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

1,613 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess

29 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

444 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Grand Princess
Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Grand Princess

36 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

1,613 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice (Photo: Celebrity)
Celebrity Solstice

15 Night
Bering Sea & Japan TranspacificDetails

2,157 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

5 Star All-Inc NZ Cruise & Auckland Stay

Includes a FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland

  • FREE return flights & taxes
  • 16-night 5* All-inclusive cruise - Save up to $3,000 per couple
  • FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland
  • Departing 4 Jan 2022 – Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Holidays

Majestic Princess

25 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

444 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

Cruises from Auckland to Transpacific

Cruises from Auckland to Transpacific

414 Reviews
Cruises from Brisbane to Transpacific

Cruises from Brisbane to Transpacific

241 Reviews
Cruises from Honolulu to Transpacific

Cruises from Honolulu to Transpacific

735 Reviews
Cruises from Los Angeles to Transpacific

Cruises from Los Angeles to Transpacific

607 Reviews
Cruises from Melbourne to Transpacific

Cruises from Melbourne to Transpacific

259 Reviews
Cruises from Sydney to Transpacific

Cruises from Sydney to Transpacific

748 Reviews
Cruises from Tahiti to Transpacific

Cruises from Tahiti to Transpacific

203 Reviews
Cruises from Vancouver to Transpacific

Cruises from Vancouver to Transpacific

741 Reviews
Cruises from Yokohama to Transpacific

Cruises from Yokohama to Transpacific

Cruises from California to Transpacific

Cruises from California to Transpacific

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.