  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

April 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

April 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

We found you 26 cruises

Regatta
Regatta

10 Night
Tahiti CruiseDetails

376 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Apr 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Pacific Explorer
Pacific Explorer

3 Night
Sea Break 3 NightsDetails

133 Reviews
Leaving:Perth
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Noordam
Noordam

25 Night
South Pacific CrossingDetails

787 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Pacific Encounter
Pacific Encounter (Photo: P&O Cruises Australia)

7 Night
Australia 7 NightsDetails

Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

EXPLORE THE BEST OF JAPAN AND ALASKA

Tokyo to Vancouver: Save up to $1,400 per couple*

  • 23 days, 4 countries and 11 guided tours in 2022, 2023 or 2024
  • Immerse yourself in local culture, cuisine, art, history & nature
  • Risk-Free bookings: Change your plans up to 14 days before departure*
  • NO KIDS | NO CASINOS | ALL VERANDA STATEROOMS | SMALL MODERN SHIPS

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

5 Night
Australia 5 NightsDetails

133 Reviews
Leaving:Adelaide
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
Apr 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
South PacificDetails

1,035 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Islands 10 NightsDetails

Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
Apr 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

7 Night
South PacificDetails

1,035 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
South PacificDetails

1,412 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

3 Night
GetawayDetails

1,035 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

3 Night
GetawayDetails

1,412 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Carnival Journeys - Papua New GuineaDetails

1,035 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Night
Fiji & Tonga CruiseDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Islands 10 NightsDetails

Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
Apr 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

3 Night
Sea Break 3 NightsDetails

Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Sea Break 4 NightsDetails

Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
Apr 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
South Pacific CrossingDetails

787 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti Package With Air 7d+air/hotel Ppt...Details

101 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Apr 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-ppt Details

101 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Apr 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Islands 9 NightsDetails

Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
Apr 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Islands 9 NightsDetails

Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
Apr 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
South Pacific CrossingDetails

787 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Islands 7 NightsDetails

Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

474 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-ppt Details

101 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Apr 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

November 2021 Cruises to the South Pacific

November 2021 Cruises to the South Pacific

December 2021 Cruises to the South Pacific

December 2021 Cruises to the South Pacific

January 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

January 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

February 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

February 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

March 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

March 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

April 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

April 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

May 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

May 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

June 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

June 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

July 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

July 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

August 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

August 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

September 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

September 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

October 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

October 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

November 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

November 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

December 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

December 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

January 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

January 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

February 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

February 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

March 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

March 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

April 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

April 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 1st October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.