South Pacific Cruise Deals

Cancellation Information

December 2022
South Pacific
Carnival Splendor
Carnival Splendor
Carnival Splendor

3 Night
1,446 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pacific Adventure
Pacific Adventure (Photo: P&O Cruises Australia)
Pacific Adventure

4 Night
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Radiance of the Seas
Radiance of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
Radiance of the Seas

10 Night
1,259 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pacific Explorer
Pacific Explorer
Pacific Explorer

8 Night
133 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pacific Explorer

12 Night
133 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Majestic Princess

13 Night
444 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pacific Explorer

7 Night
133 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Ovation of the Seas

9 Night
662 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pacific Adventure

10 Night
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap South Pacific Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to South Pacific. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for South Pacific cruises. Save up to 27% on last minute South Pacific cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular South Pacific cruises often sail to Sydney (Australia), Noumea, Hobart, Port Vila and Mystery Island during their cruise itinerary. South Pacific cruises could leave from Melbourne and Sydney. Most commonly, South Pacific cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 4th June 2021.

