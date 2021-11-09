  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

10-14 Day Cruises to the South Pacific

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
South Pacific
Any
10-14 Days
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse

13 Night
South Pacific & New ZealandDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Pacific Explorer
Pacific Explorer
Pacific Explorer

12 Night
Asia 12 NightsDetails

133 Reviews
Leaving:Perth
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Pacific Explorer
Pacific Explorer
Pacific Explorer

10 Night
Australia 10 NightsDetails

133 Reviews
Leaving:Perth
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Pacific Adventure
Pacific Adventure (Photo: P&O Cruises Australia)
Pacific Adventure

10 Night
Islands 10 NightsDetails

Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Take Me Back Sale is here!

Get up to $450 onboard spending money, per room^

  • P&O Cruises Take Me Back Sale Is here
  • Book today with a $49 deposit PP#
  • Receive up to $450 onboard spending money, per room^
  • Book now at pocruises.com.au ^#T&Cs Apply

P&O Cruises

Serenade of the Seas

13 Night
South Pacific & Fiji CruiseDetails

1,679 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Royal Princess

13 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

1,684 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Pacific Explorer

12 Night
Asia 12 NightsDetails

133 Reviews
Leaving:Perth
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Pacific Adventure

11 Night
Islands 11 NightsDetails

Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Pacific Adventure

10 Night
Main Events 10 NightsDetails

Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Pacific Adventure

12 Night
Islands 12 NightsDetails

Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Royal Princess

13 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

1,684 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Pacific Explorer

10 Night
Islands 10 NightsDetails

133 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Pacific Explorer

10 Night
Feature 10 NightsDetails

133 Reviews
Leaving:Cairns
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Pacific Explorer

10 Night
Islands 10 NightsDetails

133 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Pacific Encounter

10 Night
Islands 10 NightsDetails

Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Pacific Adventure

12 Night
Islands 12 NightsDetails

Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Pacific Explorer

11 Night
Main Events 11 NightsDetails

133 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Pacific Explorer

10 Night
Islands 10 NightsDetails

133 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Serenade of the Seas

14 Night
South Pacific & Fiji CruiseDetails

1,679 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse

11 Night
South Pacific & Sydney CruiseDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Spirit

12 Night
Australia & New Zealand From Auckland To SydneyDetails

2,145 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Splendor

10 Night
South PacificDetails

1,446 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Pacific Encounter

14 Night
Feature 14 NightsDetails

Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Majestic Princess

13 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

444 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Pacific Adventure

10 Night
Islands 10 NightsDetails

Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

10 Day Transatlantic Cruises

10 Day Transatlantic Cruises

10 Day British Isles & Western Europe Cruises

10 Day British Isles & Western Europe Cruises

10 Day Alaska Cruises

10 Day Alaska Cruises

10 Day Asia Cruises

10 Day Asia Cruises

10 Day Caribbean Cruises

10 Day Caribbean Cruises

10 Day Eastern Caribbean Cruises

10 Day Eastern Caribbean Cruises

10 Day Southern Caribbean Cruises

10 Day Southern Caribbean Cruises

10 Day Western Caribbean Cruises

10 Day Western Caribbean Cruises

10 Day Europe Cruises

10 Day Europe Cruises

10 Day Eastern Mediterranean Cruises

10 Day Eastern Mediterranean Cruises

10 Day Western Mediterranean Cruises

10 Day Western Mediterranean Cruises

10 Day Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

10 Day Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

10 Day South America Cruises

10 Day South America Cruises

10 Day Around the World Cruises

10 Day Around the World Cruises

10 Day Australia & New Zealand Cruises

10 Day Australia & New Zealand Cruises

10 Day Canada & New England Cruises

10 Day Canada & New England Cruises

10 Day Baltic Sea Cruises

10 Day Baltic Sea Cruises

10 Day South Pacific Cruises

10 Day South Pacific Cruises

10 Day Mediterranean Cruises

10 Day Mediterranean Cruises

10 Day Mexico Cruises

10 Day Mexico Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 11th May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.