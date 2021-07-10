  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
6-9 Day Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Cancellation Information

Cruise Critic Favorite
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas

7 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Jewel of the Seas
Jewel of the Seas
Jewel of the Seas

7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,652 Reviews
Leaving:Limassol
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn

9 Night
Baltic: Germany Russia & Sweden To CopenhagenDetails

2,976 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Jewel of the Seas
Jewel of the Seas
Jewel of the Seas

7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,652 Reviews
Leaving:Limassol
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Boreal

8 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Dawn

9 Night
Baltic: Russia Poland & Finland To StockholmDetails

2,976 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Crystal Symphony

8 Night
European Gardens & GatewaysDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Star Pride

7 Night
Around Iceland 7d Rey-rey Details

110 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Pride

7 Night
Around Iceland 7d Rey-rey Details

110 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend

7 Night
Scandinavia & Baltic Spectacular 7d Cph-sto Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Magnifica

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

345 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Magnifica

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

345 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Preziosa

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

371 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sirena

8 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Dublin
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Musica

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

636 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Poesia

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

502 Reviews
Leaving:Rostock
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Ovation

7 Night
The Baltic & St PetersburgDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Ovation

7 Night
Gems Of The Low CountriesDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Venus

7 Night
Viking Shores & FjordsDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Moon

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Moon

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Moon

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Dumont d'Urville

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Champlain

7 Night
Baltic Sea CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Jacques Cartier

8 Night
Baltic Sea CruiseDetails

Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
