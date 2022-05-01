  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

18 Day Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam

24 Night
Northern Isles & Baltic JewelsDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam

24 Night
European Splendor & Baltic JewelsDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Volendam
Volendam
Volendam

27 Night
British Isles & European River ExplorerDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Volendam
Volendam
Volendam

28 Night
Baltic & North Cape ExplorerDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Murray River Wonders & Kangaroo Island

FREE Inside to Outside Cabin Upgrade

  • Fully escorted tours – Departures from January - March 2022
  • 3nt Murray River paddlewheeler cruise with all meals and sightseeing
  • 4* hotel stays in Adelaide and Kangaroo Island with breakfast
  • All flights, taxes & transfers included - Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Cruising AU

Nieuw Statendam

19 Night
Mediterranean Rivieras & European SplendorDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Statendam

26 Night
Baltic Jewels & Northern IslesDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Poesia

28 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

481 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Crystal Symphony

71 Night
Grand Journey: EuropeDetails

316 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Ovation

21 Night
Low Countries & The British IslesDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Ovation

21 Night
European Harbors & BalticDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Ovation

21 Night
Gems Of The Baltic & The National TrustDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Ovation

21 Night
Seafarers Path & Spanish MagicDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Ovation

21 Night
Europe & Mediterranean AutumnDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Ovation

21 Night
Baltic Gems & NorwayDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Koge
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Ovation

28 Night
Baltic, St. Petersburg & The National TrustDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Voyager

20 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
AIDAaura

21 Night
Island & Grönland 2Details

2 Reviews
Leaving:Bremerhaven
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Seven Seas Splendor

18 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

21 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

26 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seven Seas Voyager

24 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
AIDAvita

43 Night
Große Winterpause KaribikDetails

Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
MSC Magnifica

21 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

324 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Poesia

18 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

481 Reviews
Leaving:Rostock
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Poesia

18 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

481 Reviews
Leaving:Rostock
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

18 Antarctica Cruises

18 Antarctica Cruises

18 British Isles & Western Europe Cruises

18 British Isles & Western Europe Cruises

18 Caribbean Cruises

18 Caribbean Cruises

18 Southern Caribbean Cruises

18 Southern Caribbean Cruises

18 Western Caribbean Cruises

18 Western Caribbean Cruises

18 Europe Cruises

18 Europe Cruises

18 Eastern Mediterranean Cruises

18 Eastern Mediterranean Cruises

18 Western Mediterranean Cruises

18 Western Mediterranean Cruises

18 Indian Ocean Cruises

18 Indian Ocean Cruises

18 Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

18 Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

18 South America Cruises

18 South America Cruises

18 Around the World Cruises

18 Around the World Cruises

18 Middle East Cruises

18 Middle East Cruises

18 Australia & New Zealand Cruises

18 Australia & New Zealand Cruises

18 Baltic Sea Cruises

18 Baltic Sea Cruises

18 South Pacific Cruises

18 South Pacific Cruises

18 Transpacific Cruises

18 Transpacific Cruises

18 Pacific Coastal Cruises

18 Pacific Coastal Cruises

18 Arctic Cruises

18 Arctic Cruises

18 Mexico Cruises

18 Mexico Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd August 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.