10-14 Day Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Cancellation Information

Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn

12 Night
Baltic From Stockholm To Copenhagen: Germany Russia & SwedenDetails

2,976 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Island Princess
Island Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Island Princess

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,190 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Island Princess
Island Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Island Princess

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,190 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Apex
Celebrity Apex (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Apex

12 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sirena

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Voyager of the Seas

11 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Enchanted Princess

11 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

10 Night
Jewels Of The BalticDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Apex

12 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marina

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sirena

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Portsmouth
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Riviera

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

691 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Victoria

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Jewel of the Seas

12 Night
British Isles CruiseDetails

1,652 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Symphony

11 Night
Old World Joie De VivreDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Symphony

12 Night
Imperial Palaces & Viking TraditionsDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Symphony

11 Night
Northern Europe Embrace & The Military TattooDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Symphony

11 Night
Northern European MajestiesDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Symphony

12 Night
Accent On The BalticDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Symphony

11 Night
Joie De Vivre Et JardinsDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marina

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Poesia

13 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

502 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Poesia

11 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

502 Reviews
Leaving:Rostock
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
