  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Cruises from Venice to the Baltic Sea

Filters

Any
Baltic Sea
Venice
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cruise Critic Favorite
Rhapsody of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas

4 Night
Ravenna To Haifa CruiseDetails

1,472 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

P&O Cruises Go For Gold Sale is on!

Experience A Place Like No Place On Earth

  • Book now with a $1 deposit PP#
  • Get up to $300 onboard spending money per room^
  • Your fare includes accommodation, main meals, entertainment and more!
  • Book today with P&O Assurance to receive maximum flexibility

P&O AU

Related Cruises

Cruises from Amsterdam to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Amsterdam to the Baltic Sea

892 Reviews
Cruises from Barcelona to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Barcelona to the Baltic Sea

2,446 Reviews
Cruises from Bergen to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Bergen to the Baltic Sea

714 Reviews
Cruises from Copenhagen to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Copenhagen to the Baltic Sea

1,233 Reviews
Cruises from Dublin to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Dublin to the Baltic Sea

328 Reviews
Cruises from Hamburg to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Hamburg to the Baltic Sea

150 Reviews
Cruises from Kiel to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Kiel to the Baltic Sea

50 Reviews
Cruises from Lisbon to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Lisbon to the Baltic Sea

860 Reviews
Cruises from Liverpool to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Liverpool to the Baltic Sea

127 Reviews
Cruises from Dover to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Dover to the Baltic Sea

82 Reviews
Cruises from Greenwich to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Greenwich to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Southampton to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Southampton to the Baltic Sea

1,060 Reviews
Cruises from Manhattan to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Manhattan to the Baltic Sea

1,130 Reviews
Cruises from Reykjavik to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Reykjavik to the Baltic Sea

137 Reviews
Cruises from Rotterdam to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Rotterdam to the Baltic Sea

140 Reviews
Cruises from Stockholm to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Stockholm to the Baltic Sea

896 Reviews
Cruises from Venice to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Venice to the Baltic Sea

1,601 Reviews
Cruises from New York to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from New York to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from London to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from London to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Warnemunde to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Warnemunde to the Baltic Sea

421 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 15th July 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.