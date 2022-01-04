  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Cruises from Marseille to the Baltic Sea

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Baltic Sea
Marseille
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia

11 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

502 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

502 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

5 Star All-Inc NZ Cruise & Auckland Stay

Includes a FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland

  • FREE return flights & taxes
  • 16-night 5* All-inclusive cruise - Save up to $3,000 per couple
  • FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland
  • Departing 4 Jan 2022 – Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Holidays

Related Cruises

Cruises from Amsterdam to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Amsterdam to the Baltic Sea

892 Reviews
Cruises from Barcelona to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Barcelona to the Baltic Sea

2,446 Reviews
Cruises from Bergen to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Bergen to the Baltic Sea

714 Reviews
Cruises from Copenhagen to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Copenhagen to the Baltic Sea

1,233 Reviews
Cruises from Dublin to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Dublin to the Baltic Sea

328 Reviews
Cruises from Hamburg to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Hamburg to the Baltic Sea

150 Reviews
Cruises from Kiel to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Kiel to the Baltic Sea

50 Reviews
Cruises from Lisbon to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Lisbon to the Baltic Sea

860 Reviews
Cruises from Dover to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Dover to the Baltic Sea

82 Reviews
Cruises from Greenwich to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Greenwich to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Southampton to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Southampton to the Baltic Sea

1,060 Reviews
Cruises from Marseille to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Marseille to the Baltic Sea

893 Reviews
Cruises from Manhattan to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Manhattan to the Baltic Sea

1,130 Reviews
Cruises from Oslo to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Oslo to the Baltic Sea

407 Reviews
Cruises from Reykjavik to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Reykjavik to the Baltic Sea

137 Reviews
Cruises from St. Petersburg to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from St. Petersburg to the Baltic Sea

700 Reviews
Cruises from Stockholm to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Stockholm to the Baltic Sea

896 Reviews
Cruises from New York to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from New York to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from London to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from London to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Warnemunde to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Warnemunde to the Baltic Sea

421 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.