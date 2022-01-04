  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Oceania Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Baltic Sea
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Oceania Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Sirena
Sirena
Sirena

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nautica
Nautica
Nautica

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sirena
Sirena
Sirena

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Edinburgh
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sirena
Sirena
Sirena

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Portsmouth
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

5 Star All-Inc NZ Cruise & Auckland Stay

Includes a FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland

  • FREE return flights & taxes
  • 16-night 5* All-inclusive cruise - Save up to $3,000 per couple
  • FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland
  • Departing 4 Jan 2022 – Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Holidays

Cruise Critic Favorite
Riviera

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

691 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Marina

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Oslo
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sirena

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Portsmouth
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Marina

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marina

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sirena

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Dublin
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sirena

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sirena

8 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Dublin
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marina

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Oslo
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marina

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marina

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sirena

20 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marina

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marina

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sirena

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Dublin
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marina

9 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marina

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Portsmouth
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marina

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marina

11 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marina

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marina

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

Celebrity Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Celebrity Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Crystal Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Crystal Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Cunard Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Cunard Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Disney Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Disney Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Holland America Line Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Holland America Line Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Princess Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Princess Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Regent Seven Seas Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Regent Seven Seas Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Royal Caribbean Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Royal Caribbean Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Seabourn Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Seabourn Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Silversea Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Silversea Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Windstar Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Windstar Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Costa Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Costa Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Sea Cloud Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Sea Cloud Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Hurtigruten Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Hurtigruten Cruises to the Baltic Sea

MSC Cruises to the Baltic Sea

MSC Cruises to the Baltic Sea

AIDA Cruises to the Baltic Sea

AIDA Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Azamara Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Azamara Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Ponant Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Ponant Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Viking Ocean Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Viking Ocean Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.