May 2022 Cruises to Canada & New England

Cancellation Information

May 2022
Canada & New England
Cancellation Information
Zaandam
Zaandam Cabins
Zaandam

7 Night
Canada & New England DiscoveryDetails

558 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Fare Includes
Viking Octantis
Viking Expedition Ship (Image: Viking)
Viking Octantis

7 Night
Undiscovered Great LakesDetails

Leaving:Thunder Bay
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Adventure of the Seas
Adventure of the Seas
Adventure of the Seas

4 Night
Canada CruiseDetails

2,269 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Fare Includes
Seven Seas Navigator
Seven Seas Navigator
Seven Seas Navigator

10 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Fare Includes
Zaandam

7 Night
Canada & New England DiscoveryDetails

558 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Fare Includes
Zaandam

9 Night
The Atlantic CoastDetails

558 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Fare Includes
Viking Octantis

7 Night
Great Lakes ExplorerDetails

Leaving:Milwaukee
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Octantis

7 Night
Niagara & The Great LakesDetails

Leaving:Toronto
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Octantis

7 Night
Niagara & The Great LakesDetails

Leaving:Milwaukee
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Adventure of the Seas

5 Night
Canada CruiseDetails

2,269 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
