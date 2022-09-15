  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
11 Day Cruises to Canada & New England

Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam

14 Night
The Atlantic CoastDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sky Princess
Sky Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)
Sky Princess

25 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Caribbean Princess
Caribbean Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Caribbean Princess

12 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Caribbean Princess
Caribbean Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Caribbean Princess

14 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Whisper

11 Night
Canada CruiseDetails

203 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Whisper

11 Night
Canada CruiseDetails

203 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Pride

11 Night
Southeast Canadian Explorations 11d Bos-mtr Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Pride

11 Night
Southeast Canadian Explorations 11d Mtr-bos Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Insignia

11 Night
New England CruiseDetails

192 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Orion

36 Night
Far East & AlaskaDetails

407 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

15 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Star

12 Night
Eastern Seaboard ExplorerDetails

1,867 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Octantis

12 Night
Canadian DiscoveryDetails

Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Shadow

11 Night
Canada CruiseDetails

266 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Shadow

11 Night
Canada CruiseDetails

266 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Quest

12 Night
Canadian AutumnDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Summit

12 Night
Boston, Maine & Canada CruiseDetails

2,328 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

24 Night
Canada New England & IcelandDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Summit

11 Night
Boston, Maine & Canada CruiseDetails

2,328 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

21 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Aurora

24 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

269 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

14 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

31 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

23 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

16 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
