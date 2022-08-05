  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Caribbean Princess
Caribbean Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Caribbean Princess

10 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

2,698 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

14 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit

12 Night
Boston, Maine & Canada CruiseDetails

2,435 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Caribbean Princess
Caribbean Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Caribbean Princess

10 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

2,698 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

10 Night
Newfoundland & New England DiscoveryDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Insignia

11 Night
New England CruiseDetails

194 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Navigator

10 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Navigator

10 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Quest

14 Night
Atlantic Coast HarborsDetails

146 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Octantis

12 Night
Canadian DiscoveryDetails

Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Navigator

10 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Whisper

11 Night
Canada CruiseDetails

209 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Whisper

11 Night
Canada CruiseDetails

209 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Pride

11 Night
Southeast Canadian Explorations 11d Mtr-bos Details

110 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Pride

11 Night
Southeast Canadian Explorations 11d Bos-mtr Details

110 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Star

12 Night
Eastern Seaboard ExplorerDetails

1,878 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Star

12 Night
Eastern Seaboard ExplorerDetails

1,878 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Joy

10 Night
Canada & New England Round-trip New York: Portland & BostonDetails

282 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Quest

12 Night
New England Fall Foliage & CanadaDetails

146 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Quest

12 Night
Canadian AutumnDetails

146 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Summit

12 Night
Boston, Maine & Canada CruiseDetails

2,435 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Quest

12 Night
Canada & New England Fall FoliageDetails

146 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Summit

11 Night
Boston, Maine & Canada CruiseDetails

2,435 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Summit

10 Night
Boston, Maine & Canada CruiseDetails

2,435 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

14 Night
The Atlantic CoastDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
