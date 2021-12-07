  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

6-9 Day Cruises to the Middle East

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Middle East
Any
6-9 Days
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony

7 Night
Pearls Of ArabiaDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Abu Dhabi
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony

9 Night
Red Sea ReverieDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony

9 Night
Egyptian Treasures & Grecian GrandeurDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Eilat
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Esprit
Crystal Esprit (Photo: Crystal Cruises)
Crystal Esprit

8 Night
Petra, Holy Land & CyprusDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Aqaba
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Take Me Back Sale is here!

Get up to $450 onboard spending money, per room^

  • P&O Cruises Take Me Back Sale Is here
  • Book today with a $49 deposit PP#
  • Receive up to $450 onboard spending money, per room^
  • Book now at pocruises.com.au ^#T&Cs Apply

P&O Cruises

MSC Opera

7 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

336 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Opera

7 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

336 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Opera

6 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

336 Reviews
Leaving:Abu Dhabi
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
MSC Opera

8 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

336 Reviews
Leaving:Abu Dhabi
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Esprit

8 Night
Petra, Holy Land & CyprusDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Aqaba
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Costa Pacifica

7 Night
Persian Gulf CruiseDetails

135 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Costa Pacifica

7 Night
Persian Gulf CruiseDetails

135 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Opera

7 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

336 Reviews
Leaving:Abu Dhabi
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Crystal Symphony

7 Night
Into The Land Of The PharaohsDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Esprit

8 Night
Turquoise Coast To CyprusDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Rhodes
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Esprit

7 Night
Egyptian EscapeDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Eilat
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Opera

7 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

336 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Opera

6 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

336 Reviews
Leaving:Abu Dhabi
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Opera

7 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

336 Reviews
Leaving:Abu Dhabi
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Opera

7 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

336 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

7 Day British Isles & Western Europe Cruises

7 Day British Isles & Western Europe Cruises

7 Day Alaska Cruises

7 Day Alaska Cruises

7 Day Asia Cruises

7 Day Asia Cruises

7 Day Bahamas Cruises

7 Day Bahamas Cruises

7 Day Caribbean Cruises

7 Day Caribbean Cruises

7 Day Eastern Caribbean Cruises

7 Day Eastern Caribbean Cruises

7 Day Southern Caribbean Cruises

7 Day Southern Caribbean Cruises

7 Day Western Caribbean Cruises

7 Day Western Caribbean Cruises

7 Day Europe Cruises

7 Day Europe Cruises

7 Day Eastern Mediterranean Cruises

7 Day Eastern Mediterranean Cruises

7 Day Western Mediterranean Cruises

7 Day Western Mediterranean Cruises

7 Day Mexican Riviera Cruises

7 Day Mexican Riviera Cruises

7 Day South America Cruises

7 Day South America Cruises

7 Day Middle East Cruises

7 Day Middle East Cruises

7 Day Australia & New Zealand Cruises

7 Day Australia & New Zealand Cruises

7 Day Canada & New England Cruises

7 Day Canada & New England Cruises

7 Day Baltic Sea Cruises

7 Day Baltic Sea Cruises

7 Day South Pacific Cruises

7 Day South Pacific Cruises

7 Day Mediterranean Cruises

7 Day Mediterranean Cruises

7 Day Greece Cruises

7 Day Greece Cruises

7 Day Mexico Cruises

7 Day Mexico Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 11th May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.