  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Cruises from Rome to the Middle East

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Middle East
Rome (Civitavecchia)
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
MSC Virtuosa
MSC Meraviglia Plus
MSC Virtuosa

20 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Costa Pacifica
Costa Pacifica
Costa Pacifica

24 Night
Persian Gulf CruiseDetails

135 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Virtuosa
MSC Meraviglia Plus
MSC Virtuosa

17 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Virtuosa
MSC Meraviglia Plus
MSC Virtuosa

19 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

5 Star All-Inc NZ Cruise & Auckland Stay

Includes a FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland

  • FREE return flights & taxes
  • 16-night 5* All-inclusive cruise - Save up to $3,000 per couple
  • FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland
  • Departing 4 Jan 2022 – Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Holidays

Cruise Critic Favorite
Costa Pacifica

23 Night
Persian Gulf CruiseDetails

135 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Virtuosa

18 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

Cruises from Abu Dhabi to the Middle East

Cruises from Abu Dhabi to the Middle East

155 Reviews
Cruises from Aqaba to the Middle East

Cruises from Aqaba to the Middle East

70 Reviews
Cruises from Piraeus to the Middle East

Cruises from Piraeus to the Middle East

1,365 Reviews
Cruises from Barcelona to the Middle East

Cruises from Barcelona to the Middle East

2,446 Reviews
Cruises from Dubai to the Middle East

Cruises from Dubai to the Middle East

255 Reviews
Cruises from Genoa to the Middle East

Cruises from Genoa to the Middle East

444 Reviews
Cruises from Rome to the Middle East

Cruises from Rome to the Middle East

2,379 Reviews
Cruises from Venice to the Middle East

Cruises from Venice to the Middle East

1,601 Reviews
Cruises from Rhodes to the Middle East

Cruises from Rhodes to the Middle East

515 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.