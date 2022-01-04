  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
July 2021 Cruises to Around the World

Cancellation Information

Filters

July 2021
World Cruise
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Star Breeze
Star Breeze
Star Breeze

14 Night
Antilles Adventures 14d Bgi-ph1 Details

111 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Breeze
Star Breeze
Star Breeze

14 Night
Leeward & Windward Caribbean Havens 14d Ph1-bgi Details

111 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Explorer
Silver Explorer (Photo: Silversea)
Silver Explorer

10 Night
Expedition CruiseDetails

81 Reviews
Leaving:Darwin
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Surf
Wind Surf
Wind Surf

15 Night
Italian Trio 15d Vce-bcn Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Breeze

14 Night
Leeward & Windward Caribbean Havens 14d Bgi-ph1 Details

111 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Breeze

14 Night
Caribbean Explorations 14d Ph1-ph1 Details

111 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Breeze

14 Night
Caribbean Explorations 14d Ph1-ph1 Details

111 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Star Legend

16 Night
Irish Cliffs, Scottish Castles & Norwegian Fjords 16d Dlg-cph Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Dublin
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Surf

23 Night
Riviera Rhapsody 23d Vce-lis Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

15 Night
Scenic Scandinavia & The Baltics Best 15d Le1-sto Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Edinburgh
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Spirit

17 Night
Twice The Tahiti 17d Ppt-ppt Details

103 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Explorer

10 Night
Expedition CruiseDetails

81 Reviews
Leaving:Broome
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Explorer

10 Night
Expedition CruiseDetails

81 Reviews
Leaving:Darwin
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

