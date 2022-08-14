  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Cruises from Bergen Around the World

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Sep '21

Oct '21

Nov '21

Dec '21

Jan '22

Feb '22

Show all

AU$0

AU$10,000

Cruises from Bergen Around the World

We found you 1 cruise

Le Dumont d'Urville
Le Dumont d'Urville (Photo: Ponant)

13 Night
World CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Ponant
Aug 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Spring Into Savings With NCL

Save $250 on 2022 cruises + Receive 5 FREE offers.

  • FREE Beverage Package, FREE Specialty Dining Package, and More!
  • Choose over 300 destinations incl. Europe, New Zealand, Hawaii & more!
  • Enjoy award-winning Broadway shows & a wide range of dining options.
  • Book with $149 reduced deposits & our flexible cancellation policy.

Norwegian Cruise lines AU

Related Cruises

Cruises from Piraeus to Around the World

Cruises from Piraeus to Around the World

1,368 Reviews
Cruises from Auckland to Around the World

Cruises from Auckland to Around the World

414 Reviews
Cruises from Bergen to Around the World

Cruises from Bergen to Around the World

714 Reviews
Cruises from Brisbane to Around the World

Cruises from Brisbane to Around the World

241 Reviews
Cruises from Cairns to Around the World

Cruises from Cairns to Around the World

150 Reviews
Cruises from Cape Town to Around the World

Cruises from Cape Town to Around the World

76 Reviews
Cruises from Copacabana Beach to Around the World

Cruises from Copacabana Beach to Around the World

147 Reviews
Cruises from Darwin to Around the World

Cruises from Darwin to Around the World

187 Reviews
Cruises from Dubai to Around the World

Cruises from Dubai to Around the World

255 Reviews
Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to Around the World

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to Around the World

2,216 Reviews
Cruises from Hamburg to Around the World

Cruises from Hamburg to Around the World

150 Reviews
Cruises from Hong Kong to Around the World

Cruises from Hong Kong to Around the World

373 Reviews
Cruises from Istanbul to Around the World

Cruises from Istanbul to Around the World

405 Reviews
Cruises from Dover to Around the World

Cruises from Dover to Around the World

84 Reviews
Cruises from Southampton to Around the World

Cruises from Southampton to Around the World

1,065 Reviews
Cruises from Los Angeles to Around the World

Cruises from Los Angeles to Around the World

607 Reviews
Cruises from San Francisco to Around the World

Cruises from San Francisco to Around the World

386 Reviews
Cruises from Tokyo to Around the World

Cruises from Tokyo to Around the World

65 Reviews
Cruises from Ushuaia to Around the World

Cruises from Ushuaia to Around the World

274 Reviews
Cruises from Vancouver to Around the World

Cruises from Vancouver to Around the World

741 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 10th September 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.