  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Hurtigruten Cruises to Around the World

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Fram
Fram

64 Night
World CruiseDetails

65 Reviews
Leaving:Cambridge Bay
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
MS Roald Amundsen
MS Roald Amundsen (Photo: Hurtigruten)

92 Night
World CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

Celebrity Cruises to Around the World

Celebrity Cruises to Around the World

Crystal Cruises to Around the World

Crystal Cruises to Around the World

Cunard Cruises to Around the World

Cunard Cruises to Around the World

Holland America Line Cruises to Around the World

Holland America Line Cruises to Around the World

Princess Cruises to Around the World

Princess Cruises to Around the World

Regent Seven Seas Cruises to Around the World

Regent Seven Seas Cruises to Around the World

Royal Caribbean Cruises to Around the World

Royal Caribbean Cruises to Around the World

Seabourn Cruises to Around the World

Seabourn Cruises to Around the World

Silversea Cruises to Around the World

Silversea Cruises to Around the World

Windstar Cruises to Around the World

Windstar Cruises to Around the World

Costa Cruises to Around the World

Costa Cruises to Around the World

SeaDream Yacht Club Cruises to Around the World

SeaDream Yacht Club Cruises to Around the World

Oceania Cruises to Around the World

Oceania Cruises to Around the World

MSC Cruises to Around the World

MSC Cruises to Around the World

Ponant Cruises to Around the World

Ponant Cruises to Around the World

Viking Ocean Cruises to Around the World

Viking Ocean Cruises to Around the World

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 1st September 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.